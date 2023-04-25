A pair of goals in the second helped Abraham Lincoln defeat Thomas Jefferson for the fifth straight time on Tuesday evening at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs 2-0.

Though the Lynx owned most of the time of possession in the first half the Lynx and Jackets were at a stalemate for shots.

“It’s always a big game when it’s a city game and it’s just nice to come out with the win,” Lynx assistant Madison Sola said.

“The girls really came out, gave it their all, and ultimately, it showed at the end of the game,” Lynx assistant Kelsey Cheney added.

The winds of change came in the second half, as the Lynx continued to control most of the possession, and in the 49th minute, Liberty Bates broke the scoreless tie with a goal off a cross pass on a corner kick. After coming close a couple of times in the first half the Ly

“It was a bit of a challenge to get the ball up at first,” Bates said. “We had a couple of big games this past weekend, so there’s definitely some tired legs in this game. But finally, in the second half, we got the wind, we brought the heat and put two in the goal.”

About four minutes later, Aubrey McCumber sent the ball into the net again to make it 2-0 Lynx. Though it ended up being the final goal of the game, the Lynx kept the pressure on and kept the ball near mid-field or in the attacking zone for the majority of the game.

“First half, I think we were a little anxious,” McCumber said. “They played really physical with us and I don’t think we were fully prepared for how physical they came at us, but even towards the end of the first half we adjusted and got used to it and found the net in the second half.”

With the defeat the Yellow Jackets fall to 5-5 on the year but will remain at home on Friday for their next game against Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m.

As disappointed as the girls are to fall in this rivalry game coach Mark Royer reminds the girls there are bigger things to play for.

“AL is always difficult to play because they play long balls out of the backfield,” Royer said. “It’s really tough when you work and work and try to make a pass and they kick it back up. You spend so much energy trying to get the ball where you want it and they just pop it out, and they’re really good at finding people with those long balls and turn their defense into a scoring chance in 15 to 20 seconds.

“Like I told the girls, this is just another game. It’s no different than if we’re playing St. Albert, LC, or North Scott. I know a lot of people put a lot into this game and want bragging rights, but I don't think that matters as much as just getting better. We still got to fine-tune some stuff, but overall, I like where we’re at, we’ve done some good things lately and I really do like where we’re at.”

The Lynx improve to 7-5 as they turn their attention to Treynor on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Abraham Lincoln (7-5) 0 2 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (5-5) 0 0 – 2