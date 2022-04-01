GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx win overtime thriller

Class 3A No. 5 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer came into Friday's road game at Ankeny Centennial having lost the last four matches to the Jaguars.

The Lynx found a measure of revenge on Friday night winning 2-1 in overtime after junior Piper McGuire scored on a cross two minutes into extra time.

"We've played Ankeny Centennial the past four or fives year," A.L. head coach Robbie Miller said. "They've always been the better team. This is the first time where I felt we walked in there and were the better team.

"We played that way tonight. It was a really stout offensive effort. It was great. It was great to walk into there place. They had a raucous crowd. It was fun to be in a match where it's really competitive and you're the better team going into your opponents territory."

Abraham Lincoln started the game out hot with senior Hanna Schimmer finding the back of the net in the fifth minute.

The 1-0 lead held for 55 minutes but Centennial found the equalizer on a corner to tie the game up. Neither team scored in the final 20 minutes forcing overtime.

The Lynx made some adjustments on offense to start overtime and after winning a ball in the midfield found Schimmer. Schimmer found some space on the sideline and crossed the ball in front of the goal to set up McGuire for the game-winner.

Miller gave a lot of credit to the Lynx's defense and midfield.

"They worked tirelessly," he said. "The team voted Trista Baker, one of our defensive mids, player of the game because of the work she did defensilvey and the tireless work she put out there. ... She shuts down transition and she does a really good job of it."

Miller also gave credit to many other defensive players including senior Paige Bracker, junior Megan Elam and goalie Savanna Vanderwerf.

Abraham Lincoln is now 2-0 on the season and will be in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday against Ankeny as part of a tournament.

Abraham Lincoln (2-0) 1 0 1 -- 2

Centennial (1-1) 0 1 0 -- 1