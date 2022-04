Underwood senior Madison Ehrens made 11 saves in Saturday's game at No. 8 Sioux City Heelan, but with four minutes left in the first half Heelan junior Jada Newberg found the back of the net for a 1-0.

No. 15 Underwood and Heelan both total 15 shots. The Eagles of Underwood finished with 11 shots on goal, and the Crusaders had 10 shots on goal.

Heelan sophomore Brooklyn Stanley recorded the lone assist, and junior Lauren LaFleur made 10 saves in goal.

Underwood drops to 0-1-1 with the loss.