GIRLS SOCCER: Paulson’s hat trick Eagles edge Saintes

Class 1A No. 6 Underwood girls soccer dominated the possession and shut down the Saintes offense to defeat St. Albert on a chilly and rainy Tuesday afternoon 5-0 at Lewis Central’s Titan Stadium.

“This team’s chemistry has grown throughout the year and I just love watching this group play,” Eagles coach Tyler Nelson said. “Everyone played with great energy despite the elements, and the girls are excited to keep playing.”

The Eagles scored within the first 10 minutes as Georgia Paulson gave Underwood a quick lead. The Eagles put multiple shots on goal, but Saintes goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield was a force between the polls to keep the Eagles lead at just 1-0 up to halftime.

However, Paulson put Underwood up 2-0 within the first 10 minutes of the second half. Scoring the second was a big boost for the Eagles as Paulson and the Eagles wanted to start strong again.

“We got that second goal and we really started to click,” Paulson said. “That’s when we knew we were in a good spot, but we knew we needed to put some more away and make sure to finish this game strong.”

The Eagles would indeed finish strong as Paulson scored her third goal in the 53rd minute to really put the Eagles in command and Tieler Hull scored the fourth and final goal in the 72nd minute. Haley Stangl then scored the final goal in the 78th minute.

The defeat ends the Saintes’ season with an 8-11 record and will graduate two seniors.

“I thought we settled down a bit after their first goal and then played really solid defense,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “This is a great group of girls and they did the best they could with the best of their abilities. Obviously, the further you go into the postseason the harder the opponents get, but overall the girls played hard and we had a nice season.”

Underwood will now move on to the regional final to face the winner of Tri-Center or Treynor on Thursday to chase its first-ever state tournament appearance. Coach Nelson likes the energy this team has with one game to go before the big stage.

“Everyone’s energy has been great,” Nelson said. “Everyone comes to practice and works hard, and you can feel their excitement about this season and what we can still accomplish. There’s pressure in winning, and these girls know, we’ve never been to state. They want to change that this year. These girls play hard and play for each other and let their play speak for itself.”

Underwood will play Tri-Center or Treynor on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Underwood. Treynor and Tri-Center had their game postponed until Wednesday night.

St. Albert (8-11) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (12-2) 1 4 – 5