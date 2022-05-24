GIRLS SOCCER: Rams fall in overtime

Glenwood girls soccer saw its season come to an end in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals at ADM, losing 2-1 in overtime.

Glenwood took an early lead after Molly Williams scored in the 14th minute.

But, ADM fired back in the 26th minute to tie the game.

Neither squad scored for the rest of regulation, but with five minutes left in overtime ADM sealed the victory.

The Tigers earned a corner kick, which they scored the game winner off of to advance to the championship game.

The loss ends the Rams season with a record of 11-5.