 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS SOCCER: Regional tournaments released

  • 0

Girls soccer teams now know their path to state after the IGHSAU announced the girls soccer regional pairings on Friday. 

Class 1A No. 8 Underwood, No. 10 Tri-Center, St. Albert, AHSTW and Treynor will all be in the Class 1A-Region 2 regional. 

In the top half of the bracket, Underwood will host AHSTW at 6 p.m. on May 18 and the winner of that game will take on the winner of Harlan and St. Albert. That game will be played at Harlan at 6 p.m. on May 18. 

On the bottom side of the bracket, Tri-Center hosts Missouri Valley at 5 p.m. on May 18 and Treynor hosts Logan-Magnolia at 6 p.m. on May 18. Underwood and Tri-Center will host the semifinals on May 24. 

Class 2A No. 6 Lewis Central and No. 15 Glenwood will both be in the Class 2A-Region 2 tournament. Lewis Central earned a bye to the second round where it will host the winner of Atlantic and Carroll at 6 p.m. on May 24. 

Glenwood will face Creston in the first round at home at 6 p.m. on May 20. The winner of that game will travel to No. 9 ADM for the other semifinal. 

People are also reading…

Class 3A No. 2 Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are both in action in the Class 3A - Region 1 bracket. 

Abraham Lincoln will host the winner of Sioux City East and Sioux City North at 5 p.m. on May 24 and Thomas Jefferson hosts Sioux City West at 7 p.m. on May 24. 

Soccer graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert