GIRLS SOCCER: Regional tournaments released

Girls soccer teams now know their path to state after the IGHSAU announced the girls soccer regional pairings on Friday.

Class 1A No. 8 Underwood, No. 10 Tri-Center, St. Albert, AHSTW and Treynor will all be in the Class 1A-Region 2 regional.

In the top half of the bracket, Underwood will host AHSTW at 6 p.m. on May 18 and the winner of that game will take on the winner of Harlan and St. Albert. That game will be played at Harlan at 6 p.m. on May 18.

On the bottom side of the bracket, Tri-Center hosts Missouri Valley at 5 p.m. on May 18 and Treynor hosts Logan-Magnolia at 6 p.m. on May 18. Underwood and Tri-Center will host the semifinals on May 24.

Class 2A No. 6 Lewis Central and No. 15 Glenwood will both be in the Class 2A-Region 2 tournament. Lewis Central earned a bye to the second round where it will host the winner of Atlantic and Carroll at 6 p.m. on May 24.

Glenwood will face Creston in the first round at home at 6 p.m. on May 20. The winner of that game will travel to No. 9 ADM for the other semifinal.

Class 3A No. 2 Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are both in action in the Class 3A - Region 1 bracket.

Abraham Lincoln will host the winner of Sioux City East and Sioux City North at 5 p.m. on May 24 and Thomas Jefferson hosts Sioux City West at 7 p.m. on May 24.