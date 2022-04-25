GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 St. Albert on Monday in Council Bluffs after senior Marissa Ring netted a hat trick.

The Saintes scored the opening goal of the game, but the Trojans responded with a pair of goals in the first half to take the lead and added two more in the second.

"Our effort is there but we're kind of our own worst enemy right now," St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes said. "We need to improve on our first touch, there's just some things we need to improve on. ... The positive is, all of our mistakes are very fixable. We just have to work really hard over the next month and improve as much as we can."

St. Albert took the early lead in the ninth minute, scoring on an own goal.

The Trojans responded nearly 20 minutes later to tie the game and took the lead in the 38th minute.

Tri-Center stretched its lead to 3-1 in the 46th minute off a penalty kick. The final goal game in the 50th minute.

Sophomore Alexis Flaharty scored the other goal for the Trojans, senior Miranda Ring dished out two assists and junior Brooke Daughenbaugh recorded one assist.

Hughes points to sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield as one of the standout players on St. Albert.

"Sheffield made some really nice saves," he said.

St. Albert is now 4-4 on the season and Tri-Center is 6-4.

The Saintes are in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Atlantic. Tri-Center plays next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Denison-Schleswig.

St. Albert (4-4) 1 0 -- 1

Tri-Center (6-4) 2 2 -- 4