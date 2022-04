Class 1A No. 6 Tri-Center senior Miranda Ring scored three goals in a 6-3 victory at home on Monday against No. 7 Treynor.

Quincey Schneckloth scored two goals for Tri-Center and Marissa Ring scored one.

Brooke Daughenbaugh dished out two assists and Rachel Hundtofte added one.

Treynor is now 0-1-1 after the loss and Tri-Center is 2-1.