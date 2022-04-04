GIRLS SOCCER: Saintes down Panthers

Class 1A No. 14 St. Albert girls soccer scored six goals in the first 20 minutes in winning 6-0 at Creston on Monday night.

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley opened the scoring in the second minute on a breakaway sparking the Saintes offense.

Sophomore Kennedy Sanchez scored in the eighth minute, sophomore Olivia Gardner added one in the 13th minute, freshman Kirsten Piskorski found the back of the net in the 16th minute off an assist from Tingley, Gardner scored her second in the 19th, and Tingley capped the scoring with a goal in the 20th.

"Everybody played a lot today," head coach Chris Hughes said. "Basically we had a nice battle the last 60 minutes as we got to put everyone in to play today a lot. ... The effort was great. We were trying to work on some spacing a little bit. We got lots to work on but they controlled the first 20 minutes really well and had good possession and took advantage of it."

Sophomore goalkeeper Missy Evezic finished the game with three saves.

St. Albert is now 2-1 after the win and will be in action next at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Lewis Central.

Creston (0-2) 0 0 -- 0

St. Albert (2-1) 6 0 -- 6