GIRLS SOCCER: Saintes young but experienced

St. Albert girls soccer returns nearly its entire team from a year ago that made a regional championship, but the Saintes are still fairly young by most measures.

St. Albert has nearly 20 girls out this season, with 14 of them underclassmen.

“We have a fair amount of experience coming back,” head coach Chris Hughes said. “We’re just really young. We have two seniors on the squad. I think we have four or five juniors and then about 14 freshmen and sophomores. ... Which, in one way is great but we just have a lot of growing up still to do.”

The two seniors on the team are Mallory Daley and Mia Allmon. Daley was a starter on last year’s team. Juniors Anna Helton and Lena Rosloniec both played significant minutes on the team last year.

The Saintes do have a large junior class they hope can be even more efficient with a year under their belt.

“We have a lot of contributors, Lily Krohn, Ella Klusman, Katelynn Hendricks, Kennedy Sanchez, Olivia Gardner, Paige Sundberg, Sophie Sheffield,” Hughes said. “So, we have a lot of experience returning, we just have a lot of youth still.

“... All those girls that I mentioned started at some point last year, so that’s the good thing. We have a ton coming back. We only lost three starters. We just have to let these girls step up now, kind of start taking the team over have a little more goal production and realizing the talent they have, it doesn’t matter their age. They’re talented enough to do great things.”

Despite bringing back a lot of the players from last year, St. Albert still has some questions about how this team will fit together as far as their style of play.

“We’re still trying to figure out what to do and where to put all the pieces right now,” Hughes said. “I don’t know quite yet. As long as we score more than the other team I don’t really care what style we play. I just don’t know yet.”

Part of the question is replacing 32 goals by Makenna Shepard, who graduated a year ago. Klusman returns the most goals with 14. No other player scored more than two last year.

“We have to replace that somewhere,” Hughes said. “You hope it’s five girls scoring 10 goals each and I think we have that capability. I think there’s going to be some ups and downs going on this year while we grow. I’m hoping by about midseason here we’re really on the upswing.”

The goals remain the same for St. Albert this year, which is hoping to make it to the state tournament.

St. Albert opens the season at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Abraham Lincoln at Gale Wickersham.