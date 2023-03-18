In each of the last three seasons, the road has ended as Hawkeye Ten champions at the state quarterfinals for Lewis Central girls soccer. This year, the Titans aspire to once again win the Hawkeye 10 and finish their season in Des Moines.

“We're really looking forward to the new season, and can't wait to get started,” Titans second-year head coach Jesse Smith said. “Our expectations will be to improve as much as possible week to week. I know this sounds cliché, but true with the graduation of eight seniors. We'll not only be trying to replace them on the pitch, but off of it as well in the form of leadership.”

Lewis Central opens the season against Skutt Catholic in the TJ Invite on March 31 – following a jamboree against Underwood on Monday and a scrimmage against Treynor Thursday – meaning Smith’s team will need to “get up to speed as soon as possible.”

Smith knows winning the conference and ending up in Des Moines won’t be easy, but believes in his Titans.

“We know this is going to be a difficult challenge, but I believe in our team and know the girls are up to it.”

Leading the charge will be seniors Reese Ford and Gracie Hays.

As a central defensive midfielder, Ford “does a lot of the work that can go unrecognized.

“Such as helping her team win possession in the middle of the pitch, or switching the field of play.”

Central attacking midfielder Hays led Lewis Central in assists last season with 14, and was second in goals with 22.

“One thing that is constant with these two girls is that they are the epitome of what it means to be a team player. This is the type of character/culture our team will be building around this season.”

Of the eight seniors mentioned by Smith, 40 goals from Hana Daoudi – now at Western Illinois, where she made 11 appearances and assisted a goal for the Bulldogs – will be tough to replace.

But along with Hays, junior Haylee Erickson and sophomore Reagan Lea bring back a combination that accounted for 16 goals and 20 assists.

Junior Jemi Cornelison returns in goal after starting 20 games and making 45 stops for a 73.8 save percentage.

A fellow junior, center mid Isabel McNeal, also returns after starting 20 games, while sophomore Maya Humlicek appeared in 20, starting three and accounting for three goals -- one of which sent the Titans to state -- and two assists.

To wrap up the regular season, the Titans will face the team that knocked them out in the state quarterfinals, the Norwalk Warriors, in a triangular with Waverly-Shell Rock on May 12 at Norwalk.

Lewis Central has continued their dominance at the top of the Hawkeye 10, leaving the only question being: Can they return to the form that resulted in a three-peat from 2016-18?

That road begins as the No. 11 team in the state.