GIRLS SOCCER: Spoofhounds top Yellow Jackets

Two quick goals in the first eight minutes helped Maryville girls soccer set an early tempo over Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium to a 6-0 win.

The Spoofhounds scored a goal in the sixth and eighth minute to take a quick 2-0 lead. The Yellow Jacket defense played tough for the rest of the first half. While the Yellow Jackets still did some great things and created some shots, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

“Maryville is a great team and they’re ranked in Missouri for a reason,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “It’s hard to get a gauge off an out-of-state team like that too when no one has film on them.

“We’ve just been through the gauntlet. A.L. late last week, then Sioux City East, Lewis Central, then we hop into this one. With the last three games being on a five-day stretch, it’s tough and I’m sure we had some tired legs in this one too.”

After keeping the Spoofhounds in check for the rest of the first half at 2-0, Maryville scored its third goal within the first minute of the second half. Before the end of the game, the Hounds would score five goals in the second half to pull away with the win.

The Yellow Jackets' lone goal came off a penalty kick in the 71st minute.

Thomas Jefferson will return to action on Monday when they host St. Albert at 6:30 p.m.

Maryville (9-4) 2 5 – 7

Thomas Jefferson (6-7) 0 1 – 1