GIRLS SOCCER: St. Albert downs Harlan

St. Albert girls soccer avenged a loss to Harlan on Wednesday, defeating the Cyclones 3-2 in the Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinal on the road to keep its season alive.

Harlan defeated St. Albert 1-0 on May 2.

"It was a tough battle," Hughes said. "We kind of make things harder than we need to, but overall you win and you advance. That's all that really matters now."

Harlan scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute, but St. Albert responded just two minutes later when Ella Klusman found the back of the net for the equalizer. Klusman scored the go-ahead goal four minutes after that.

It looked like the Cyclones were going to tie the game up on a penalty kick in the 31st minute, but the ball sailed over the crossbar to keep the score 2-1 at halftime.

Harlan eventually tied the game up in the 56th minute, but with just over 11 minutes left in the game, Lily Krohn won a battle to gain possession of the ball and found Tyler Tingley who passed the ball to Klusman for the game winner.

"The assistant coaches had the great idea of moving Ella out of the midfield up top," Hughes said. "It cut her loose a little bit and her skills kind of worked around those girls in one v one."

St. Albert will travel to Underwood on Tuesday for the semifinal game.

"It's a breath of fresh air," Hughes said about getting the first postseason win. "It was nice seeing a good effort by everyone to pull together and get the win."

St. Albert (8-10) 2 1 -- 3

Harlan (11-6) 1 1 -- 2