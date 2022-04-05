GIRLS SOCCER: Thomas Jefferson opens season with win

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer opened the season on Tuesday at LeMars with a 2-0 victory after scoring one goal in each half.

"They have a couple really nice players and they played hard," T.J. head coach Mark Royer said. "They played a weird defense. All they worried about was kicking balls out of bounds and bombing it out of there, which means you have to restart it. I thought we did a great job."

Lexi Smith scored the first goal 10 minutes into the game when Grace Strong found her for a break-out goal.

Strong scored a goal of her own 10 minutes into the second half.

Royer said he was especially happy with the play of his goalkeeper Camryn Hosick.

"She had double-digit saves," he said. "She disrupted a lot of stuff in the first half when we were against the wind. They have one player that is just phenomenal, and she was everywhere. She was running back to play defense, she was taking all the free kicks and corner kicks. She was everywhere.

"She had some chances she put on Camryn. Their field runs east to west. So with the wind blowing the way it was blowing, the sun was also in Cam's eyes the first half along with that wind. She fought through that sun and made some really nice saves in the first half."

With the win, Thomas Jefferson is now 1-0 and will be in action next at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Underwood.