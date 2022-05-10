GIRLS SOCCER: Titans edge Rams for Hawkeye 10 title

GLENWOOD- Haylee Erickson kicked in a crucial penalty kick with just under 10 minutes left to play to clinch the Hawkeye 10 title for Class 2A No. 6 Lewis Central girls soccer who defeated No. 15 Glenwood 2-1 in Glenwood on a warm Tuesday evening in Glenwood.

After trading a goal each late in the first half, Erickson’s penalty kick proved to be the deciding factor as the Rams couldn’t answer again to force overtime. Erickson talked about her moment of setting up and going through the kick which ultimately earned the Titans the Hawkeye 10 crown.

“I just stepped up tell myself I knew I could do it,” Erickson said. “I told my teammates, that I got this and put the ball right where I wanted to put it. Winning the Hawkeye 10 is always one of the goals with this team is the win the conference and we got it done.”

“Glenwood is a fantastic team and you could tell with how they played, that they are very well coached,” Titans coach James Smith said. “This is what conference games are all about and conference road games are even more important. I’m very proud of the girls, this was a full effort from everyone.”

The Titans scored their first goal of the game in the 35th minute as freshman Reagan Lea broke the ice, giving L.C. a 1-0 lead. However, the Rams had an answer and a quick one at that. Less than two minutes later Ram junior Nora Dougherty put one into the net in the 37th minute to knot the game at 1-1.

Rams coach Amy Benson was pleased with the girls' grit and with how they found a way to quickly tie up the game before the break.

“It was great to answer back right away,” Benson said. “We’ve had a couple of occurrences where opponents have scored on us and we’ve found a way to answer which is great. It’s a real testament to their will and effort.”

The score remained 1-1 until a foul was called in the box against the Rams in the 70th minute, setting up Erickson with the game-winning penalty kick which put the Titans ahead 2-1 with just under 10 minutes to go.

From that point on, the Titan defense stood strong and didn’t allow the Rams to answer back again to claim the Hawkeye 10.

“Winning a conference title takes a full team effort,” Smith said. “We took some knocks here and there, but like today we’ve had some people or underclassmen step up and when people step up that’s how championships are won.”

Lewis Central will remain on the road for its next game as they will head to Norwalk on Friday for a two-game tournament against Norwalk at 4 p.m. and Waverly-Shell Rock at 6 p.m.

Glenwood will hit the road on Thursday to play Creston for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Lewis Central (13-3) 1 1 – 2

Glenwood (8-4) 1 0 – 1