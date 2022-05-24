GIRLS SOCCER: Titans pour it on Trojans

Class 2A No. 6 Lewis Central girls soccer topped Atlantic on a chilly and rainy Tuesday evening at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs 6-0.

Hana Daoudi scored a hat trick to help lead the Titans to the win in Tuesday’s Class 2A Region 2 semifinal despite very rainy conditions.

“It was great to see the effort from the ladies from the get-go,” Titans coach James Smith said. “The weather can be a tough thing to deal with mentally and Atlantic did a really good job with their spacing and containing us defensively. It took us a bit to unlock the game with our ball movement. Kudos to the girls they figured things out and played hard for each other.”

Gracie Hays put the Titans up quickly with a second-minute goal which forced the Trojans to change a bit of their defense. However, Hana Daoudi made it 2-0 in favor of the Titans midway through the first half and then scored another in the 34th minute to make it 3-0 L.C.

“Atlantic came out strong so it really came down to us keeping the ball in our control,” Daoudi said. “I think a lot of our success came from just quick passing instead of dribbling which, which I’m guilty of that too, but once we got the passing game going we were really moving the ball around quickly and that’s when we’re at our best.”

Isabelle McNeal added one more goal for the first half in the 37th minute. To put the Titans up 4-0 at halftime.

Daoudi completed the hat trick in the 47th minute. Dakota Knoble scored Lewis Central’s last goal in the 66th minute. Despite the rainy and chilly weather, Smith was pleased with the team's effort to advance by Atlantic and now the team turns their focus to ADM.

“ADM’s record does not represent how good they are,” Smith said. “They’ve played a very tough schedule. We’ll see what we can do as a team to figure out their playing style and ultimately we have to stick with what makes us click like good ball movement and build-up play and hopefully, that leads to a positive result.”

“All the girls are excited as this has been a goal of ours to make a push for state,” Daoudi said. “It’s going to take a full team effort. Everyone has to want it and I think everyone here does. Glenwood was obviously a tough opponent for us and ADM now beat them, so we need to bring our A game for this game and I think we’ll be ready.”

Lewis Central advances to the regional final to face ADM on Thursday at Titan Stadium at 6 p.m.

Atlantic (11-6) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (13-5) 4 2 – 6

Yellow Jackets fall in semis

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer fell in the semifinals of the Class 3A Region 1 tournament at home on Tuesday 3-2 to Sioux City West.

Stats for the game were not available at print deadline. Check online and in Thursday's nonpareil for a full game story.