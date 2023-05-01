Lewis Central hosted St. Albert for senior night on Monday, as the Titans battled a sizzling Saintes team and backed by a strong second-half wind, won 4-1.

Titans seniors Kyleigh Hanna, Gracie Hays, Abby Hoss and Reese Ford were recognized before the match, along with seniors from the boys soccer team, girls tennis and both golf teams.

St. Albert came in with a seven-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 35-3, while LC most recently defeated Sioux City East in a seven-goal thriller, 4-3, on Saturday. Saintes head coach Chris Hughes said they came in to the match trying to “ugly it up a little bit.”

“I have three three subs, four subs on a night like this. But they’re a good team. I mean we tried hard when we kind of tried to ugly it up, but yeah, (it) worked for about 70 of the 80 minutes, but it was alright.

“I think they possess the ball really well, but the wind was a huge factor in the second half. The wind helped us in the first half. It could benefit them in the second half plus they control the ball well.”

The Titans opened the scoring when Isabel McNeal assisted fellow junior Haylee Erickson, who flicked a shot over Saintes goalie Sophie Sheffield in the tenth minute.

Ten minutes later, the Saintes equalized as Ella Klusman finished off a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, firing into the top right corner of the net.

“She’s hard on herself, because she always feels like she should have more (goals),” Hughes said. “She did a real nice job of being patient and taking her time and placing the ball, not just shooting to shoot.”

After the pair of goals, the game slowed down a bit the rest of the first half, as Lewis Central carried a bit more possession but couldn’t garner dangerous pressure.But backed by a strong wind at their backs, the Titans capitalized almost immediately, as senior Hays timed her run perfectly and finished off a one-on-one to open the second half with a bang inside the first minute.

“It was good. We made a couple adjustments at halftime,” Lewis Central head coach Jesse Smith said. “The St. Albert girls are coached very well. And they do a good job of really kind of making making you go outside the way you really like to play. So for us, some of that had to do with trying to play a little bit wider than we normally probably do.”

Hays then provided the assist to McNeal, who delivered a powerful shot that went through the gloves of Sheffield in the 62nd minute.

Within the next three minutes, the Titans hit again to expand their lead to 4-1 when an excellent through ball reached Erickson, who slotted a shot for her second goal and put the game away with 15 minutes to play.

Smith said both Erickson and McNeal did “a lot today.”

“Haylee had to find herself in a wing position, she’s usually playing up top in the No. 9. “But moving her out to a wing opened up some space because they were man-marking her. Doing so, it allowed Izzy to push up into that space. I would say in general, our team does a good job of moving within their parts.

“Whether it’s a forward siding out, or a defensive mid sliding and supporting each other, I think offensively they did (that), they had a good transition and moving within themselves.”

Lewis Central improves to 9-3 with the win, while St. Albert falls to 8-5.

In Monday’s match, the Titans also wore yellow shirts to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, a cause that was especially close to Hays’ heart and boys soccer’s Brayden Shepard.

“Gracie, one of our seniors, she battled childhood cancer,” Smith said. “So it kind of hit home with us, but then also Brayden Shepard, his brother is dealing with it as well. It’s something I think everybody kind of knows somebody that has dealt with it, whether it’s family or friends, and it’s kind of a nice little gesture to do.”