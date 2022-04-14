 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS SOCCER

GIRLS SOCCER: TJ shuts out Missouri Valley

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer bounced back from its first loss of the season on Thursday, defeating Missouri Valley 3-0. 

The Yellow Jackets scored all three goals in the second half. Grace Strong netted the first one in the 44th minute off a corner. Strong recorded the assist two minutes later when she found Makena Kramer to give T.J. a 2-0 lead. 

Thomas Jefferson added the third goal in the 77th minute when Kaylee Driggers scored off an assist from Demi Pane. 

Goalkeeper Camryn Hosick showed her ability, recording eight saves to preserve the shutout.  

Thomas Jefferson is now 4-1 on the season. 

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 5 p.m. on Monday at home against Glenwood. Glenwood is 3-2 on the season. 

Thomas Jefferson (4-1) 0 3 -- 3

Missouri Valley (0-5) 0 0 -- 0

