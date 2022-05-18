GIRLS SOCCER: Treynor blanks LoMa

Treynor girls soccer scored six goals in the first half and added four more in the second in Wednesday's Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinal at home, defeating Logan-Magnolia 10-0.

"It's nice to see our offense flowing well," Treynor head coach Shane Jacobs said. "Sometimes that's a little back-and-forth, so it's nice to see the offense gelling."

Clara Tiegalnd scored three goals and dished out two assists, Peyton Scott scored three goals and added one assist, Sadie Schaff scored two goals and ended with an assist, Rachel Kinsella found the back of the net once, Jozie Lewis added one, Allie Hauser dished out an assist and Aubrey James added an assist.

"I think we did control the ball most of the game ... seeing them making the right passes on the attacking end of it was nice to see," Jacobs said.

Treynor will travel to Tri-Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for the next game.

"We need to play a little bit better and win the 50-50 balls," Jacobs said. "We'll be as prepared as we can be to go out there and hopefully get a good result."

Logan-Magnolia (3-15) 0 0 -- 0

Treynor (8-3-1) 6 4 -- 10