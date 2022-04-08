GIRLS SOCCER: Treynor soars by Missouri Valley

Treynor girls soccer made easy work of Missouri Valley on the road on Friday, defeating the Lady Reds 9-0.

Peyton Scott finished with a hat trick, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists, Clara Teigland scored three goals and dished out four assists, Sadie Schaff found the back of the net once and dished out an assist, Maili McKern scored a goal and Allie Houser scored a goal.

The win was the first of the season for the Cardinals, who are now 1-1-1.

Treynor is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Dallas Center-Grimes at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.