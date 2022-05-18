GIRLS SOCCER: Tri-Center advances to semis

Tri-Center girls soccer started slowly in its Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinal game against Logan-Magnolia on Wednesday, leading 2-0 at halftime.

But, the Trojans found their offense in the second half to roll to an 8-0 victory in Neola.

"I think we came out of the gate a little slow," Tri-Center head coach Jeff Lefeber said. "It was only 2-0 at half. We're missing some tonight, but we adjusted to our new roles and positions we had to fill in tonight and we just settled down and started playing good soccer in the second half. I was pleased with the second half and how we went about doing our thing."

Senior Marissa Ring scored three goals, senior Miranda Ring added two, freshman Quincey Schneckloth added two and sophomore Alexis Flaharty tallied two.

Both Marissa and Miranda Ring dished out two assists. Junior goalkeeper Preslie Arbaugh finished with three saves.

Lefeber said he was also pleased with the play of his defense.

Tri-Center will host Treynor next 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We have to work on our speed of play," Lefeber said. "We got to get used to playing back where we need to be, playing good teams. Because the further you go along in regionals the tougher the teams get.

"Tonight the first half was kind of a wake up call. ... The second half they really started turning it on and that's what we need to do the whole game when we play against quality teams that we're going to be playing from now on. ... Our goal obviously is like anyone else and that's to go to state."

Missouri Valley (3-8) 0 0 --0

Tri-Center (12-4) 2 6 --8