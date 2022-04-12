GIRLS SOCCER: Tri-Center defeats SBL, AHSTW falls to Van Meter

Tri-Center girls soccer defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home on Monday 9-0 after senior Miranda Ring scored three goals for the hat trick and senior Marissa Ring and junior Rachel Hundtofte founds the back of the net twice each.

Freshman Quinchey Schneckloth scored once for the Trojans.

Marissa Ring recorded two assists, junior Brooke Daughenbaugh dished out two and Miranda Ring recorded an assist.

Tri-Center scored its first five goals in the first half before adding four more in the second half.

The win improves the Trojan's record to 3-3.

Tri-Center will be in action next at 5 p.m. on April 19 at AHSTW.

AHSTW fell 9-0 to Van Meter after the Bulldogs scored twice in the first half and seven times in the second half.

The Vikings are now 0-5 on the season and will be in action next against Tri-Center.