 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS SOCCER

GIRLS SOCCER: Tri-Center defeats SBL, AHSTW falls to Van Meter

  • Updated
  • 0
Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center Logo

Tri-Center girls soccer defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home on Monday 9-0 after senior Miranda Ring scored three goals for the hat trick and senior Marissa Ring and junior Rachel Hundtofte founds the back of the net twice each. 

Freshman Quinchey Schneckloth scored once for the Trojans. 

Marissa Ring recorded two assists, junior Brooke Daughenbaugh dished out two and Miranda Ring recorded an assist. 

Tri-Center scored its first five goals in the first half before adding four more in the second half. 

The win improves the Trojan's record to 3-3.

Tri-Center will be in action next at 5 p.m. on April 19 at AHSTW. 

AHSTW fell 9-0 to Van Meter after the Bulldogs scored twice in the first half and seven times in the second half. 

The Vikings are now 0-5 on the season and will be in action next against Tri-Center. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutdown Rams

BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutdown Rams

Lewis Central boys soccer's defense proved troublesome for Glenwood during Monday's game in Council Bluffs, leading the Titans to a 1-0 victory.

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis defeated Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Friday at home in a triangular.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert