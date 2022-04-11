GIRLS TENNIS: AL defeats Denison-Schleswig

Abraham Lincoln girls tennis won four singles matches and two doubles matches against Denison-Schleswig on the road on Monday, earning the 6-3 win.

A.L. junior Jenna Carle won 8-2 over senior Hailey Meseck at No. 1 singles, senior Savannah Maisel earned an 8-1 win over sophomore Abby Guttierrez at No. 2, junior Ella Bose won 8-5 over junior Emma Ahrenholtz at No. 3 and junior Kylie Hansen swept freshman Lynnae Johnson, 8-0, at No. 4.

Carle and Boes teamed to earn an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Maisel and Hansen won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Abraham Lincoln is now 4-1 on the season and will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Shenandoah.