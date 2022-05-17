GIRLS TENNIS: AL, TJ, LC fall in substate

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central girls tennis all saw their seasons come to an end on Tuesday in sub state competition.

Thomas Jefferson fell 5-0 to Johnston at Johnston, Ankeny Centennial defeated Abraham Lincoln 5-1 at Johnston and Lewis Central fell 5-0 to Clarinda at Shenandoah.

Four out of the five losses for Lewis Central went down to a tie breaker.

Abraham Lincoln's Savannah Maisel was the lone city player to earn a victory, defeating Centennial's Jenna Benkufsky at No. 2 singles.