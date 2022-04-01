 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS TENNIS: Cardinals sneak by Titans

  • Updated
  • 0

Lewis Central girls tennis dropped a nail bitter to Clarinda at home on Friday to open the season, falling 5-4. 

The Titans split the singles matches with the Cardinals but fell in two of the three doubles matches. 

Senior Addee Murray picked up an 8-4 win at No. 3 singles, sophomore Alexis Opheim won 8-3 at No. 5 singles and junior Brooklyn Damgaard edged out an 8-6 victory at No. 6 singles. 

Opheim and Damgaard also teammed to earn an 8-4 win at No. 3 doubles. 

Lewis Central will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Red Oak. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert