GIRLS TENNIS: Cardinals sneak by Titans

Lewis Central girls tennis dropped a nail bitter to Clarinda at home on Friday to open the season, falling 5-4.

The Titans split the singles matches with the Cardinals but fell in two of the three doubles matches.

Senior Addee Murray picked up an 8-4 win at No. 3 singles, sophomore Alexis Opheim won 8-3 at No. 5 singles and junior Brooklyn Damgaard edged out an 8-6 victory at No. 6 singles.

Opheim and Damgaard also teammed to earn an 8-4 win at No. 3 doubles.

Lewis Central will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Red Oak.