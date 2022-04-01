GIRLS TENNIS: Glenwood defeats Sioux City West, falls to East

Glenwood girls tennis defeated Sioux City West 5-4 as part of a triangular at Sioux City East on Friday, but fell to the hosts 7-2.

Against West, the Rams split singles matches and went 2-1 in doubles matches.

Senior Coryl Matheny picked up an 8-1 victory at No. 1 singles, senior Riley Wiese won 8-2 at No. 2 singles, and junior Chelsea Vang earned an 8-5 win at No. 4.

Matheny and Wiese teamed up for an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles, and sophomores Cora Pestel and Addie Newberry bounced back from losses to earn a win at No. 3 doubles.

Against Sioux City East, Matheny picked up an 8-5 win at No. 1 singles, and Wiese won 9-7 at No. 2, but the Rams dropped the final four singles matches and all three doubles contests.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Clarinda.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.