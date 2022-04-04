GIRLS TENNIS: Glenwood falls to Clarinda

Glenwood girls tennis fell 8-1 to Clarinda on the road on Monday losing five of six singles matches, and all three doubles matches.

"Our girls are still learning and improving each day," Glenwood head coach Chris Kroll said. "Coryl Matheny looked good today and was able to pick up the lone win. Give credit to Clarinda, they have a good team and played well today. We will get back to practice tomorrow and Wednesday to tweak a few things out before we have our home opener Thursday against Red Oak."