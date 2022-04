Glenwood seniors Coryl Matheny and Riley Wiese both went 2-0 in Tuesday's home dual against Harlan, but were the only Rams to win in a 6-3 loss.

Matheny defeated Alli Owens 8-1 at No. 1 singles and Wiese won 8-2 at No. 2 over Erica Rust.

Matheny and Wiese teamed to defeated Owens and Sammy Swensen at No. 1 doubles, 8-3.

Glenwood is now 1-4 on the season and will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lewis Central.