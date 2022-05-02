GIRLS TENNIS: Lewis Central sweeps tri

Lewis Central girls tennis defeated Shenandoah and Creston in a triangular on Saturday at Shenandoah. L.C. defeated Shenandoah 7-2 and swept Creston 9-0.

Against Shenandoah, Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun defeated Lanee Olsen 8-5 at No. 1 singles and Sun and Brooke Hays defeated Alexis Opheim and Oasis Opheim at No. 2 doubles, 8-6, but Lewis Central won the rest of the matches.

Oasis Opheim defeated Paige Gleason 8-2 at No. 2 singles, Addee Murray defeated Auri Throwbridge 8-2 at No. 3, Mallory Kjeldgaard defeated Emma Olson 8-2 at No. 4, Alex Opheim defeated Cadence Gough 8-2 at No. 5 and Brooklyn Damgaard defeated Brooke Hays 8-3 at No. 6.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard defeated Gleason and Olson 8-1 at No. 1 doubles and Murray and Damgaard defeated Throwbridge and Gough at No. 3 doubles.

Against Creston, Olsen defeated Morgan Driskell 8-5 at No. 1 singles, Oasis Opheim defeated Halle Evans 9-8, 7-5 at No. 2, Murray defeated Caitlin Bruce 8-2 at No. 3, Kjeldgaard defeated Josie Mahan 8-3 at No. 4, Alexis Opheim defeated Jenny Li 8-4 at No. 5 and Damgaard defeated Brooklyn McKinney 8-2 at No 6.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard defeated Driskell and Evans 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim defeated Mahan and McKinney 8-1 at No 2 and Murray and Damgaard defeated Bruce and Ava Adamson 8-6 at No. 3.

Lewis Central is now 9-2 on the season.