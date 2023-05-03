Lewis Central reigned as champions of the Hawkeye 10 on Wednesday, with Lanee Olsen winning No. 1 singles and Mallory Kjeldgaard at No. 2.

Olsen swept her quarterfinal opponent and won 8-4 in the semifinals. She then won 8-3 over St. Albert’s Landry Miller in the final. Miller won her matches 8-1 and 8-3 to reach the final.

The Titans doubles teams (No. 1: Oasis and Lexi Opheim; No. 2: Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel) both finished third.

St. Albert’s No. 2 doubles team (Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes) won 8-5 over Denison-Schleswig in the quarterfinals before defeating Damgaard and Bergantzel 8-3 to reach the final, where they were swept by Clarinda. Damgaard/Bergantzel won the third-place match 8-4.

Saintes freshman Ella Narmi placed seventh at No. 2 singles.

Glenwood’s No. 2 doubles (Kate Hughes/Addie Newberry) earned seventh place, and Cora Pestal was also seventh in No. 1 singles.