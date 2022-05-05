GIRLS TENNIS: Lynx edge out Rams

Abraham Lincoln girls tennis earned a 5-4 victory over Glenwood on the road on Thursday after winning three of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. Senior Savannah Maisel and juniors Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes both went 2-0.

Maisel defeated senior Riley Wiese 8-1 at No. 2 singles, Hansen swept junior Josselyn Wallis 8-0 at No. 3 and Boes won 8-2 over junior Chelsea Vang at No. 4.

Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny earned an 8-3 victory over Abraham Lincoln junior at No. 1 singles, sophomore Croa Pestel won 8-5 at No. 5 singles and junior Hallee Lincoln swept senior Annija Karkliniece 8-0 at No. 6 singles.

Carle and Boes defeated Matheny and Wiese 9-8, 7-2 at No. 1 doubles and Maisel and Hansen swept Wallis and Vang 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.

The Rams' lone doubles win came from Pestel and Lincoln defeated Clark and Karkliniece 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

The Lynx are now 17-5 on the season and Glenwood falls to 5-14.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at home against Clarinda and Glenwood will play next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Thomas Jefferson.