GIRLS TENNIS: Lynx fall to Fillies

Abraham Lincoln senior Savannah Maisel and junior Kylie Hansen both won two matches against Shenandoah on Thursday at home, but the A.L. girls tennis team fell 5-4.

The Lynx won three singles matches but fell in two of three doubles matches.

Maisel defeated Paige Gleason 8-4 in No. 2 doubles, Kansen won 8-1 over Auri Trowbridge at No. 3 and junior Ella Boes defeated Emma Olson 8-1 at No. 4.

Maisel and Hansen teamed to defeat Trowbridge and Cadence Gough 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Abraham Lincoln is now 3-2 on the season and will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Atlantic Invite.

