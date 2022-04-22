 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS TENNIS

GIRLS TENNIS: Lynx split tri

Abraham Lincoln girls tennis split a road triangular on Friday in Sioux City, defeating Sioux City Heelan 6-3 but falling to Sioux City East 6-3. 

Against Heelan, junior Jeena Carle won 8-1 over Molly McCarthy at No. 1 singles, senior Savannah Maisel swept Olivia Venne 8-0, junior Kylie Hansen earned an 8-6 win over Anna McCarthy and junior Ella Bose edged out Lilly Friss 9-7 at No. 4. 

Carle and Boes defeated Molly and Anna McCarthy at No. 1 doubles, 8-4, and Maisel and Hansen won 8-2 over Venne and Friss. 

Against Sioux City East, Carle defeated Ivy Mehlhaff 8-1 at No. 1 singles and Boes defeated Gracie Bruening 9-7 at No. 4. 

Maisel and Hansen won 8-4 over Faith Tenttulzen and Bruening at No. 2 doubles. 

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for the Council Bluffs City Meet at Thomas Jefferson. 

