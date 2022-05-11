GIRLS TENNIS: Multiple state tickets punched

The girls' state tennis tournaments will have a local feel this year after multiple city and area athletes punched their tickets at regional tournaments on Wednesday.

Lewis Central is sending a trio of girls to state after junior Oasis Opheim and sophomore Alexis Opheim qualified in the doubles tournament and junior Lanee Olsen qualified in the singles bracket at the Class 1A Region 2 tournament in Atlantic.

Oasis and Alexis Opheim placed second in the tournament and Olsen placed second.

St. Albert senior Allison Narmi and junior Landry Miller won the doubles bracket in Atlantic to qualify for state.

Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny also punched her ticket to state when she placed second at the Class 1A Region 3 tournament in Shenandoah.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson girls tennis were also in action but weren't able to qualify anyone to state.

Miller and Narmi entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after an undefeated regular season. This is the second year in a row the pair avoided a loss in the regular season.

"Our hope was that they would make the return trip to state," St. Albert co-head coach Teri Miller said. "I'm excited for the numbers that they've put up this year in order to try to get them seeded at state this year. They finished fifth last year. We're hoping for a great showing and I know they're hoping that also. We're really proud of them."

They defeated Lewis Central senior Addee Murray and junior Brooklyn Damgaard in the first round, won against a duo from Harlan in the quarterfinals and bested a crew from Kuemper in the semis.

They defeated Alexis and Oasis Opheim in the championship, 6-2, 6-3.

Alexis and Oasis Opheim entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed. They opened the day with a win over North Polk, defeated a pair of Kuemper in the quarters and defeated St. Albert sophomores Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi in the semifinals.

"These two girls are as humble as they get," L.C. head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "We were just trying to get one point in front of another and accumulate them to a victory. I just can't express how well they did of holding their composure at tough times and keeping the ball in play."

Bohnet and Alexis Narmi earned two wins, defeated a pair of Audubon in the first round and upset the No. 2 seed from Boone in the quarterfinals.

Olsen entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. She defeated Aspen Niklasen from Atlantic in the first round, bested Scarlet McGuiness from Harlan in the quarterfinals and beat Jordan Schwabe from Kuemper in the semis. She fell to the No. 1 seed, Kuemper senior Sam Tidgren, in the championship match.

"We were hopeful that (Olsen) would get a No. 2 or 3 seed and be able to make our way to the finals and that's what happen," Rodenburg said. "And, that's what happen."

Lewis Central sophomore Mallory Kjeldgaard also won a few matches. She won a play-in match against North Polk's Whitney Larson, defeated Boone senior Emylyn Hochemeier in the first round before falling to the No. 4 seed from Ballard in the quarterfinals.

St. Albert sophomore Lily Barnes and freshman Mari Validivia lost in the opening round.

Matheny entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. She started the day with a victory over Creston senior Jenny Li, defeated Clarinda sophomore Emma Stogdill in the quarters and beat the No. 3 seed, Shenandoah junior Paige Gleason, in the semifinals. She lost to the No. 1 seed, Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun, in the finals.

Glenwood senior Riley Wiese entered as the No. 4 seed in the tournament. She started the day with a victory over Chariton senior Vanessa Pyatak, defeated Red Oak senior Stephany Ramos in the quarterfinals before losing to Sun in the semis.

Glenwood juniors Chelsea Vang and Josselyn Wallis picked up a win in doubles play, defeating a team from Creston. They lost to the No. 3 seed from Red Oak in the quarterfinals.

Glenwood senior Rylie Morgenstern and junior Camryn Mullanix lost in the first round to the No. 1 seed from Clarinda.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Jeena Carle won two matches, including an upset over the No. 2 seed before falling in the semifinals. She won her third-place match at the Class 2A Region 2 tournament in Johnston.

Sophomore Ella Boes fell in her first match.

Abraham Lincoln junior Savannah Maisel and sophomore Kylie Hansen also placed third.

"I think overall it was a very positive day for our team," A.L. head coach Bryan Pregon said. "We put ourselves in opportunities where we had chances to send three of our girls to the state meet. They played quality opponents. ... I'm proud of how everyone performed today."

Thomas Jefferson senior Faith Christensen won her opening match before falling to the No. 1 seed. Sophomore Cara Ronk also won her first match but lost to the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals in the Class 2A Region 3 tournament in West Des Moines Valley.

Senior Nehrine Lemus and senior Rukshana Muidinzoda lost in the first round of the doubles tournament and senior Angela Raquel and senior Andra Morales also lost their opening round match.