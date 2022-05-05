GIRLS TENNIS: Narmi takes No. 2 singles H-10 crown

St. Albert senior Allison Narmi swept her way through the No. 2 singles bracket at the Hawkeye-10 girls' tennis tournament in Atlantic on Wednesday, defeating all three opponents 8-0.

She started the day with a sweep over Jenny Li from Creston in the quarterfinals, defeated Riley Wiese of Glenwood in the semifinals and ended the day with a victory against Lewis Central's Oasis Opheim.

Opheim earned second in the tournament after defeating Harlan's Erica Rust in the quarterfinals 8-4 and Carroll Kuemper's Jordan Schwabe 8-6 in the semifinals.

Wiese placed fourth in the No. 2 bracket. She started the day with an 8-6 win over Paige Gleason of Shenandoah in the quarterfinals before losing to Narmi next match. She ended the day with an 8-4 loss to Schwabe in the third-place match.

Narmi's victory held the Saintes to a second-place team finish.

Kuemper won the Hawkeye-10 conference championship, Lewis Central tie for third and Glenwood took seventh out of 11 teams.

In the No. 1 singles bracket, Glenwood's Coryl Matheny took third place. She started the day with an 8-3 win over Denison-Schleswig's Kiana Schulz but fell in the semis to Kuemper's Sam Tidgren 8-5.

Matheny bounced back to defeat Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen in the third-place match.

With the loss, Olsen finished fourth in the tournament. She started the day with an 8-1 win over Riley Northwehr of Clarinda but fell to eventual champion, Le Yuan Sun of Shenandoah.

St. Albert's Landry Miller finished in fifth place. She defeated Anna Gizzard of Red Oak 9-8 (4) in the opening round before losing to Sun in the quarterfinals. Miller bounced back to defeat Caitlyn Bruce of Creston 8-1 in the first round of consolation, Northwehr 8-5 and ended with an 8-4 win over Schulz in the fifth-place match.

St. Albert sophomore Georgie Bohnet and sophomore Alexis Narmi placed third in the No. 1 doubles tournament. They started the day with an 8-5 win over the team from Harlan but fell to the eventual champions from Clarinda in the semis. The Saintes defeated Kuemper 8-5 in the third-place match.

Lewis Central sophomore Mallory Kjeldgaard and sophomore Alexis Opheim placed fifth in the No. 1 doubles bracket. They started with an opening-round win against Shenandoah but fell in the quarterfinals to Red Oak. They bounced back to win three straight matches, defeating Glenwood, Creston and Harlan.

In No. 2 doubles, Lewis Central senior Addee Murray and junior Brooklyn Damgaard game in fourth place. They started the day with an 8-3 win over Shenandoah in the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual runner-up team from Red Oak. They fell to Kuemper 8-3 in the third-place match.

St. Albert sophomore Lily Barnes and freshman Mari Valdivia came in fifth. They lost to Creston in the opening round of the tournament but bounced back to beat Atlantic 8-4 and Shenandoah 8-6. They ended the day by winning a rematch against Creston 8-6.