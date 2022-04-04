 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS TENNIS: Red Oak sneaks by Lewis Central

Lewis Central

Lewis Central girls tennis fell 5-4 on the road at Red Oak on Monday after splitting the six singles matches and falling in two of the three doubles matches.

"It was a close match," L.C. head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "Lanee Olsen pulled out a beautiful comeback down 3-6 to win 8-6. Brooklyn Damgaard had another two-win night, playing great tennis and showing leadership. The team is ready for the upcoming matches against Kuemper and Atlantic on Thursday and Friday."

Junior Lanee Olsen earned an 8-6 win at No. 1 singles, sophomore Alexis Opheim won 8-4 at No. 5 singles, and junior Brooklyn Damgaard won 9-7 at No. 6 singles.

Sophomore Mallory Kjeldgaard and Damgaard won 8-4 at No. 3 singles.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Carroll Kuemper.

