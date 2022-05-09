GIRLS TENNIS: Regional Team Tennis pairings announced

The IGHSAU announced the Regional Team Tennis pairings on Monday afternoon.

St. Albert, Lewis Central and Glenwood will all be in the Class 1A Region 3 tournament.

Lewis Central will play Corning Southwest Valley on Saturday at Red Oak and Glenwood will play Red Oak on the road at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The winners of those two matches will play at 1 p.m. at Red Oak on Saturday.

St. Albert will play at Shenandoah on Saturday. If the Saintes win, they will play the winner of Audubon and Clarinda at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shenandoah.

Thomas Jefferson will host Sioux City West at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Abraham Lincoln earned a bye to the second round. They will host the winner of Des Moines Lincoln and Ankeny Centennial at 9 a.m. on May 17.