GIRLS TENNIS: Regional tennis sites announced

The IGHSAU announced regional tournament assignments on Monday, giving local teams a glimpse of their path in the postseason.

All regional tournaments will take place at 9 a.m. on May 11.

Lewis Central and St. Albert will compete in Atlantic against Audubon, Atlantic, Ballard, Boone, Harlan, Carroll Kuemper Catholic and North Polk in the Class 1A Region 2 tournament.

Glenwood will play in the Class 1A Region 3 tournament in Shenandoah against Chariton, Clarinda, Clark, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Corning Southwest Valley.

Abraham Lincoln will place in the Class 2A Region 2 tournament in Johnston against Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Johnston/Dallas Center-Grimes, Mason City and Waukee/Adel DeSoto Minburn.

Thomas Jefferson will place in West Des Moines Valley against Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines Hoover, Indianola, Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley in the Class 2A Region 3 tournament.

The Iowa Girls State Singles and Doubles tournament will take place May 27-28. Class 1A will be at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and Class 2A will be at Waukee Northwest in Waukee.

The team championships are on June 1, with the Class 1A tournament held at Waveland in Des Moines and the Class 2A happening at Waukee Northwest in Waukee.