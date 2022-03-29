GIRLS TENNIS: Saintes sweep Yellow Jackets

St. Albert girls tennis opened the season with a sweep over Thomas Jefferson on the road on Tuesday, winning 9-0.

The win also marked the first varsity victory for first-year co-head coach Cory Lear and freshman Mari Valdivia.

Valdivia earned an 8-0 sweep at the No. 6 singles spot.

“I thought they did a great job today for the first match,” co-head coach Teri Miller said. “We had a couple of newcomers to the top eight spots ... out No, 6, 7 and 8 had never played tennis before and they did a great job in the sweep.”

St. Albert junior Landry Miller earned an 8-4 win over Thomas Jefferson senior Faith Christensen at No. 1 singles. Saintes Senior Allison Narmi won 8-1 over Jacket’s senior Rukhshona Muidinzoda at No. 2.

“Faith at No. 1 played really well,” T.J. head coach Matt Conor said. “She played against Miller and Miller is a really good player. They were having some good rallies, some good hits, back and forth. That was a really good match by Faith.”

At No. 3, St. Albert sophomore Georgia Bohnet won 8-1 over sophomore Cara Ronk, and sophomore Alexis Narmi defeated sophomore Hannah Morris 8-0 at No. 4.

St. Albert sophomore Lily Barnes won 8-3 over senior Andrea Morales at No. 5, and Valdivia defeated sophomore Angelica Rodriguez.

Miller and Allison Narmi teamed up to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles over Christensen and Muidinzoda. Bohnet and Alexis Narmi won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles over Ronk and Morales, and Barnes and Valdivia won 8-3 against Morris and Rodriguez at No. 3.

“The biggest thing that they did that took a lot of self-discipline was to try to change their indoor game, which is what we started in for the season and change it to an outdoor game and factor in the sun, the wind, just the variables, the temperature.

“Keeping it in as opposed to going for the kills I thought was good and the girls had good discipline today to just keep the ball in and try to let their opponent make the mistake.”

St. Albert is in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln. Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 3:45 p.m. on Monday at Corning Southwest Valley.

“Obviously you’d like to get a few wins in there,” Connor said. “You don’t like to get beat 9-0, but I knew I have a very young team this year, a very inexperienced team. So I knew there would be a lot of learning going on the first few matches of the year.

“I was happy because the things we worked on in practice were showing early. ... I was to see the fight the girls had. No matter what the score was the girls were fighting to score points, they were moving, they were hustling. I was happy from a coaching standpoint to see that.”