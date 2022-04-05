 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS TENNIS: Saintes win city battle over AL

St. Albert Saintes Logo

St. Albert girls tennis won its second dual over a city opponent on Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln, defeating the Lynx 8-1.

The Saintes swept the singles matches and won two of the three doubles matches.

St. Albert's Landry Miller eked out a 9-8, 7-3 tie-breaker victory at No. 1 singles, Allison Narmi won 9-8, 9-7 tiebreaker in No. 2 singles, Georgie Bohner won 8-5 at No. 3, Alexis Narmi earned an 8-6 victory at No. 4, Lily Barnes defeated her opponent 8-4 at No. 5 and Mari Valdivia won 8-1 at No. 6.

Miller and Allison Narmi teamed to win 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, and Barnes and Valdivia teamed to win 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Abraham Lincoln's victory came at No. 2 doubles when Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen defeated the Saintes 8-3.

St. Albert is now 2-0 in duals, and Abraham Lincoln drops to 0-1.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4:3;0 p.m. on Thursday at home against Shenandoah. St. Albert plays next at 11 a.m. on Saturday in a tournament in Shenandoah.

