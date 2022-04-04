GIRLS TENNIS: Thomas Jefferson wins road dual

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis edged out a 5-4 win over Southwest Valley on the road on Monday after splitting the singles matches and winning two of three doubles matches.

Senior Faith Christensen won 8-1 at No. 1 singles, senior Rok Muidinuzoda won 8-6 at No. 2 and sophomore Cara Ronk won 8-4 at No. 5 singles.

Christensen and Muidinuzdoa teamed together in an 8-0 sweep at No. 1 doubles, and seniors Angela Raquel and Andrea Morales earned an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at home in a triangular against Sioux City West and Sioux City North.