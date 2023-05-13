Lewis Central swept Glenwood 5-0 and defeated hosts Red Oak 5-1 on Saturday to reach Tuesday's 9 a.m. regional final at Atlantic High School.

Against the Rams, No. 1 singles Lanee Olsen swept Josselyn Wallis (6-0, 6-0), as did No. 4 Brooklyn Damgaard (def. Kaitlyn Mullinax 6-0, 6-0) and No. 5 Mallory Kjeldgaard (def. Reagan Crane 6-0, 6-0). At No. 2 and 3 singles, Oasis and Lexi Opheim won their matches (Oasis def. Aubrey Mullinax 6-2, 6-1; Lexi def. Cora Pestel 6-0, 6-1) comfortably. Due to already clinching the team win, No. 6 singles and the three doubles slots were not played.

Similarly, the Titans were able to conserve their doubles against Red Oak.

No. 1 singles (LC): Olsen def. Merced Ramirez (6-3, 7-5)

2S (RO): Tessar Rolenc def. O. Opheim (7-6 [5], 3-6, 0-6)

3S (LC): L. Opheim def. Grace Wingfield (7-5, 6-4)

4S (LC): Damgaard def. Danique Dobre (6-3, 6-1)

5S (LC): Kjeldgaard def. Kayden Wingfield (6-0, 6-3)

6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Abigail Johnson (6-3, 4-6, 1-0 [4])

St. Albert 5, Kuemper Catholic 4

The Saintes earned a hard-fought, narrow victory over Kuemper Catholic after getting past Harlan Saturday morning.

St. Albert advances to play in Tuesday's regional third round match in Carroll, the furthest they've advanced in regionals in program history.