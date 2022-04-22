GIRLS TENNIS: Titans fall to Red Oak

Lewis Central girls tennis defeated Denison-Schleswig at home on Friday for the first dual victory of the season.

The Titans finished third in a six-team tournament previously this year, and are 1-2 in duals.

"Everyone played great," L.C. head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "Lanee Olson and the Opheim girls showed leadership and played well. We feel lots of momentum going into tomorrow's match with St. Albert."

Olsen earned an 8-2 win at No. 1 singles, Oasis Opheim won 8-0 at No. 2, Addee Murray defeated her opponent 8-6 at No. 3, Mallory Kjeldgaard won 8-4 at No. 4, Alexis Opheim won 8-0 at No. 5 and Brooklyn Damgaard earned an 8-5 victory at No. 6.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim won 8-2 at No. 2 and Murray and Damgaard defeated their opponent 8-5 at No. 3.

Lewis Central is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at home against St. Albert.