GIRLS TENNIS: Titans finish unbeaten; AL, TJ fall

Lewis Central 9, Harlan 0

Lewis Central swept Harlan to finish the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record on the road on Monday.

Lanee Olsen defeated Ali Owens 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Oasis Opheim defeated Erica Rust 8-2 at No. 2, Addee Murray defeated Sammy Swensen 8-2 at No. 3, Mallory Kjeldgaard defeated Grace Coenen 8-3 at No. 4, Alexis Opheim defeated Scarlett McGuinness 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Brooklyn Damgaard defeated Sydney Jones at No. 6. Damgaard was just 6-1 when Jones had to withdraw.

Olsen and Kjeldgaard defeated Owens and Swensen 8-5 at No. 1 doubles, Oasis and Alexis Opheim defeated Rust and Coenen 8-0 at No. 2 and Murray and Damgaard bested McGuinness and Mallary Mulligan 8-0 at No. 3.

Clarinda 6, Abraham Lincoln 3

Abraham Lincoln picked up two singles wins and a doubles win at home on Monday.

Jeena Carle defeated Mayson Hartley 8-2 at No. 1 singles and Ella Boes won 9-7 over Brooke Brown at No. 4.

Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen defeated Avery Walter and Brown at No. 2 doubles.

Abraham Lincoln is now 17-6 on the season.

Glenwood 8, Thomas Jefferson 1

Individual scores were not available for this meet.

Thomas Jefferson is now 6-15 on the season and Glenwood is 2-8.