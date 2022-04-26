GIRLS TENNIS: Titans, Saintes, Jackets all pick up wins

LC defeats Glenwood

Lewis Central girls tennis defeated Glenwood 7-2 at home on Monday.

Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny defeated junior Lanee Olsen 8-6 at No. 1 singles, but the Titans won the rest of the singles matches.

Junior Oasis Opheim defeated senior Riley Wiese 8-1 at No. 2, senior Addee Murray swept junior Camryn Mullanix 8-0, sophomore Mallory Kjeldgaard defeated junior Josselyn Wallis 8-1 at No. 4, sophomore Alexis Opheim swept sophomore Cora Pestel 8-0 at No. 5 and junior Brooklyn Damgaard swept junior Hallee Lincoln 8-0 at No. 6.

Matheny and Wiese teamed to defeat Olsen and Kjeldgaard 8-6 at No. 1 doubles to give the Rams a second win, but Lewis Central won the final two doubles matches.

Oasis and Alexis Opheim defeated Mullanix and Wallis 8-3 at No. 2 and Murray and Damgaard won 8-4 over Pesta and Lincoln.

Lewis Central is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for the Council Bluffs girls city tennis tournament.

TJ sweeps Sioux City North

Thomas Jefferson swept Sioux City North 9-0 and only have up eight sets over the entire competition.

Senior Faith Christensen defeated Alejandra Lima Camarena 8-1 at No. 1 singles, senior Rukhshona Muidinzoda defeated Itzel Gonzalez 8-0 at No. 2, senior Nehirin Lemus swept Gabriela Avila 8- at No. 3, senior Angela Raquel won 8-1 over Maria Ramirez at No 4, sophomore Cara Ronk won 8-3 over Stephanie Amaya at No. 5 and senior Andrea Morales defeated Mariah Herrera 8-2 at No. 6.

Christensen and Ronk defeated Limon and Gonzalez 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Raquel and Morales swept Avila and Ramirez 8-0 and Olivia Van Soelen and Alyssa Koppold defeated Amaya and Herra at No. 3 doubles.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for the Council Bluffs girls city tennis tournament.

St. Albert runs by Denison-Schleswig

St. Albert earned a road win on Monday, defeating Denison-Schleswig 8-1.

Junior Landry Miler defeated Hailey Meseck 8-6 at No. 1 singles, senior Allison Narmi won 8-5 over Kiana Schulz at No. 2 singles, sophomore Georgia Bohnet won 8-3 over Abby Guttierrez at No. 3, sophomore Alexis Narmi won 8-5 over Emma Ahrenholtz at No. 4 and sophomore Lily Barnes defeated Lynnae Johnson 8-3 at No. 5.

Denison-Schleswig's Zoey Berry won 9-8, 7-2 over freshman Mari Valdivia in a tiebreaker at No. 6 singles.

Miller and Allison Narmi defeated Meseck and Schultz 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Bohnet and Alexis Narmi swept Guttierrez and Ahrenholtz 8-0 at No. 2 and Barnes and Valdivia defeated Johnson and Berry 8-3 at No. 3.

St. Albert is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for the Council Bluffs girls city tennis tournament.