Lewis Central dominated Harlan in a 9-0 sweep, while Abraham Lincoln got past Denison-Schleswig 6-3 Tuesday night.
Lewis Central 9, Harlan 0
No. 1 singles: Lanee Olsen def. Erica Rust, 8-1
2S: Oasis Opheim def. Sammy Swenson, 8-5
3S: Lexi Opheim def. Scarlett McGuiness, 8-3
4S: Brooklyn Damgaard def. Sydney Jones, 8-1
5S: Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Claire Scmitz, 8-0
6S: Lani Bergantzel def. Anastacia Kay, 8-0
No. 1 doubles: O. Opheim/L. Opheim def. Rust/Swenson, 8-5
2D: Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. McGuiness/Jones, 8-3
3D: Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Schmitz/Kay, 8-0
Abraham Lincoln 6, Denison-Schleswig 3
No. 1 singles: Jeena Carle (AL) def. Kiana Schulz, 8-4
2S: Kylie Hansen (AL) def. Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-5
3S: Ella Boes (AL) def. Claire Leinen, 8-1
4S: Tegan Tindall (AL) def. Lynnae Johnson, 8-3
5S: Zoe Beery (DS) def. Ella Schmitz, 8-5
6S: Olivia Meyer (DS) def. Lydia Dix, 8-4
No. 1 doubles: Carle/Tindall (AL) def. Schulz/Leinen, 8-1
2D: Hansen/Boes (AL) def. Ahrenholtz/Johnson, 8-0
3D: Beery/Meyer (DS) def. Schmitz/Zoe Mendoza
Mendoza and Molly Romano also won their No. 7 and 8 singles matches, and Dix and Romano won No. 4 doubles.