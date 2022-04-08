GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis defeated Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Friday at home in a triangular.

T.J. swept West 9-0 and sneaked by North after winning a tiebreaker in No. 1 doubles.

Against North, senior Nehirin Lemus won 9-7 at No. 3 singles, sophomore Cara Ronk swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 5 singles, and Andrea Morales won 8-3 at No. 6.

Senior Faith Christensen and senior Rukhshana Muidinzoda teamed to earn a 9-8, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles and senior Angela Raquel and Morales won 8-5 at No. 3.

Christensen earned an 8-2 win at No. 1 singles against Sioux City West, Muidinzoda won 8-2 at No. 2, Lemus swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 3. Raquel won 8-1 at No. 4, Ronk won 8-1 and Morales won 8-2 at No. 6.

Christensen and Muidinzoda earned an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, Lemus and Ronk won 8-1 at No. 2 and Raquel, and Morales won 8-6 at No. 3.

Thomas Jefferson has now won in a row and is 3-1 on the season.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at a tournament at Omaha Northwest.