 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

  • Updated
  • 0

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis defeated Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Friday at home in a triangular.

T.J. swept West 9-0 and sneaked by North after winning a tiebreaker in No. 1 doubles.

Against North, senior Nehirin Lemus won 9-7 at No. 3 singles, sophomore Cara Ronk swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 5 singles, and Andrea Morales won 8-3 at No. 6.

Senior Faith Christensen and senior Rukhshana Muidinzoda teamed to earn a 9-8, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles and senior Angela Raquel and Morales won 8-5 at No. 3.

Christensen earned an 8-2 win at No. 1 singles against Sioux City West, Muidinzoda won 8-2 at No. 2, Lemus swept her opponent 8-0 at No. 3. Raquel won 8-1 at No. 4, Ronk won 8-1 and Morales won 8-2 at No. 6.

Christensen and Muidinzoda earned an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, Lemus and Ronk won 8-1 at No. 2 and Raquel, and Morales won 8-6 at No. 3.

Thomas Jefferson has now won in a row and is 3-1 on the season.

People are also reading…

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at a tournament at Omaha Northwest.

C63A8363-01.jpg

Thomas Jefferson senior Nehrine Lemus returns the ball over the net on Friday in a home meet.
C63A8365-01.jpg

Senior Angela Raquel serves the ball on Friday at home.
C63A8400-01.jpg

Rukhshana Muidinzoda tries to deny her opponent at the net on Friday at home.
C63A8280-01.jpg

Faith Christensen looks to score a point on Friday at home. 
C63A8325-01.jpg

Faith Christensen returns the ball over the net on Friday at home. 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert