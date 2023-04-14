Glenwood girls track & field earned another first place team finish as hosts of the Ram Relays on Thursday.

The Rams scored 136 points to beat a field of teams that included local schools Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Underwood and Riverside. The Lynx finished in third with 78 points, while the Titans and Eagles were fifth (67) and sixth (51).

Lewis Central senior Elise Thramer was one of two athletes (Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley) to earn multiple medals, winning discus (115-foot-4) and finishing second to sophomore teammate Jordyn Matiyow in shot put. Matiyow was fourth in discus.

AL freshman Kamryn Hamilton placed third in shot put, just ahead of TJ junior Brandi Jarmon.

Underwood senior Jordyn Reimer won long jump with a leap of 18-foot-1.5, and Lynx sophomore Aubrey Sanbothe was second at 17-foot-5.

The Lynx picked up another medal in the high jump as Olivia Williams won with a jump of 4-foot-10, one inch higher than Rams sophomore Jaylynn Floyd in second.

On the track, Rams sophomore Allison Koontz earned second in the 100-meter dash, while fellow sophomore Brooklyn Schultz won the 200 (28.20). Lynx sophomore Hutson Rau finished third.

Titans junior Madline Fidone won the 400 with a time of 1:01.41, while Glenwood won (junior Lauren Hughes, 2:29.30) and finished third (junior Neyla Nanfito) in the 800.

In hurdles, Underwood senior Hailey Martin won the 100 with a time of 17.30, while Riverside senior Veronica Andrusyshyn earned third. AL senior Abby LaSale won the 400 (1:09.10), and Glenwood's Carlie Clemmer and Breckyn Petersen placed third and fourth.

Glenwood, Riverside, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln rounded out the top five behind Sioux City East in the 4x100 relay, and the same four were joined by Underwood in the 4x200 top five (order of finish: Rams, Bulldogs, Lynx, Eagles, Titans).

The Rams finished second behind Atlantic in the 4x400, and third behind Logan-Magnolia and the Trojans in the 4x800.

Glenwood, Abraham Lincoln and Riverside placed third, fourth and fifth in the 800 medley, while the Bulldogs were the only team to crack the top five in the 1600 medley (fourth).

Finally, Underwood won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.65), ahead of Atlantic and Glenwood.

Team standings

1. Glenwood, 136

2. Atlantic, 113.33

3. Abraham Lincoln, 78

4. Clarinda, 75.33

5. Lewis Central, 67

6. Underwood, 51

T-7. Lo-Ma, 49

T-7. Harlan, 49

T-7. Sioux City East, 49

10. Riverside, 33.33

11. Creston, 30

12. Thomas Jefferson, 10