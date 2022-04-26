GIRLS TRACK: Glenwood runs away with victory

Glenwood girls track dominated its home invite on Monday, scoring 183.5 points. Lewis Central finished in second with 87 points, Underwood placed third with 71, St. Albert came in fourth with 69.5, Abraham Lincoln earned fifth with 68 and Thomas Jefferson took 12th with two points.

Madelyn Berglund led the Rams with 21.5 points. She won the 1500-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 19.23 seconds and the 3000 with an 11:05.37.

Glenwood's Lauren Hughes won the 800 with a 2:32.67, Charley Hernandez won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 inches

Abraham Lincoln's Abby LaSale won the 400 hurdles with a 1:06.23, Lewis Central's Kierra Schmiedling won the shot put with a throw of 37-10.5 and Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump after clearing 5-1.

Underwood won the 400 relay with a 51.63, the 800 relay with a 1:49.21 and the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:10.22.

Abraham Lincoln won the sprint medley relay with a 1:58.06 and the distance medley with a 4:33.00.

Allison Koontz, Jenna Hopp, Abby Hughes, Danika Arnold, Carlie Clemmer, Zoie Carda, Kennedy Jones, Breckyn Petersen, Brynlee Arnold, Rachel Mullennax, Keisi Duran, Brooklyn Schultz, Lauren Roenfeldt, Abi Hiller, Neyla Nanfito, Emerson Griffin, Destiny Yale, Elaina Dougherty, Jaylynn Flody and Nikki Nielsen all scored for Glenwood.

Elise Thramer, Addison Holt, Stacy Merksick, Maddie Bergman, Mahri Manz, Irelynn James, Gracie Hays, Ava Bussey, Eleanor Scott, Gracie Jans, Madeline Fidone, Avery Heller, Karyssa O' Doniel, Madison Jones, Kendall Mings, Lauren Benck, Lucy Scott, Madison Kafka, Ashlynne Havermann, Lauren Miller, Elise Mullenix, Brooke Larsen, Lillian Werklund and Madeline Furlow all scored for L.C.

Jordyn Reimer, Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Tayler Krueger, Cassidy Cunningham, Ellie Hackett, Allie Witt, Kinsley Ferguson, Claire Crilly, Vivian Myers, Ali Fletcher, Anna Alves, Georgia Paulson, Phoebe Wilson and Claire Cook all scored for Underwood.

Reese Duncan led St. Albert in scoring. Lauren Williams, Carly McKeever, Mia Allmon, Ellie Monahan, Pearl Reisz, Lydia Sherrill, Payton Johnsen and Brenna Smith all scored for the Saintes as well.

Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Emma O'Neal, Lydia Dix, KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Hailey Holcombe, Jennifer Rangel, Preslie Girres, Tana Witt, Aleesha Mascarenas, Eliana Brown, Sonia Fitch, Julia Smith, Piper Grace Rorden, Emily Billings and Kylie Richardson all scored for Abraham Lincoln.

Athena Neville, Hailey Carlson, Hannah Nunez and Jazmarie Valle were the scorers for Thomas Jefferson.

HCS and ISD at Essex

Heartland Christian placed third at the Essex Invite on Monday with 99 points and Iowa School for the Deaf took fifth with six points. Stanton won the meet with 158 points.

Heartland's Grace Steinmetz won the 3000 with a 13:19.47 and the 1500 with a 6:04.88 and Vanessa Nava won the 100 with a 14.35.

Kayci Brennan, Mady Jundt, Kaylee Johnson, Isabelle Wilson, McKenna McCord and Hannah Steinmetz all scored for Heartland as well.

Kalista Nipper and Hope Murapa scored for ISD.