GIRLS TRACK: Jackets compete at Panther Relays

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson girls' track competed at the Panther Relays on Monday in Creston where they scored 46 points to take eighth place. Wayne Corydon won the meet with 167 points.

Alexis Smith led the Yellow Jackets with 7.75 points, Makena Kramer scored 5.5 points, Shaeley Bose finished with 5.5 points, Riah Davis added five, Rylee Perrine earned 4.75, Hanna Nunez totaled 4.50, Eleana Lemus totaled 4.25, Kaylee Driggers scored 2.75, Athena Neville tallied 2.25, Ali Boehmer collected 1.75, Hailey Carlson finished with one and Brandi Jarmon scored one.

Smith placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.64 seconds, was on the 400 relay team which came in fifth with a 56.14, anchored the 800 which placed sixth with a time of 2:08.73 and ran on the distance medley which placed second with a time of 4:58.18.

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Glenwood.

